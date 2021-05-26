Cancel
Port of Savannah year-over-year container volume up 38%

By Kim Link-Wills, Senior Editor
freightwaves.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) reported this week the Port of Savannah had achieved its busiest April on record and its second-busiest month ever. The busiest occurred just one month earlier. The Port of Savannah handled 466,633 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April, a 38% increase — or about 128,700...

Savannah, GAPosted by
WABE

Port Of Savannah Welcomes Largest Cargo Ship On East Coast

The largest container ship to ever call on the U.S. East Coast arrived Wednesday at the Port of Savannah. Onlookers along Savannah’s downtown riverfront gawked as the CMA CGM Marco Polo sailed past Wednesday morning on its way to dock at the port, the fourth-busiest in the U.S. for cargo shipped in containers.
