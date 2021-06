L — ike an FA Cup Final or a WBA title fight, Westminster is greatly looking forward toDominic Cummings’s appearance at the Health and Social Care Committee. Even though the rest of the country might have heard more than enough from the PM’s former chief adviser, what he says about what various senior figures did – and did not – as the Covid crisis mounted last year will make a difference to careers and reputations. He also happens to be great theatre, as his appearance in the sunny garden of Downing Street one year ago demonstrated, and as his high-profile departure from No 10 in the shadows last year confirmed.