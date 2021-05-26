Cancel
Estero, FL

Estero 5/25/21 Village of Estero Coronavirus (COVID-19) Health Update

estero-fl.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for use by those aged 12-15 (this vaccine was previously approved for use by those aged 16+). This is expected to be available via the existing channels, as well as new pharmacy locations. HEALTH DATA: https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86. Global Confirmed Cases: 167,466,013 (3,476,879 deaths) S. Confirmed...

