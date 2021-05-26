newsbreak-logo
Movies

Hit Movie Rewritten After Hollywood Star Falls ‘In Love’ With Hudson Valley

By Paty Quyn
Posted by 
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know about you, but when I brag about the Hudson Valley to my friends who live out of state I always bring up the fact that we're the new hot spot for box office movies and smash hit television shows. Like most people, I'm a huge fan of...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Casting Company Wants Hudson Valley Actors for Feature Film

There's probably never been a better time for actors here in the Hudson Valley. Only a few years ago people who lived in our area that wanted to act had to get themselves into New York City for auditions and jobs. That's not the case anymore. Over the past few years, the Hudson Valley has become the backdrop for several movies and television shows. You're always hearing about a casting company looking for actors and extras for their latest project, and here's another one in the works that may just be perfect for you.
Box Office: 'A Quiet Place II' Promises Biggest Pandemic-Era Debut With Over $57 Million

“A Quiet Place II” is set to make a loud debut at the domestic box office this Memorial Day weekend. The sequel to 2018’s “A Quiet Place” is projected to bring in $47 million through Sunday and a thunderous $57 million by Monday from 3,726 North American theaters, with some experts even predicting that the film will hit the $60 million mark in its four-day numbers. Either way, the debut will likely make “A Quiet Place II” the largest opening weekend of the pandemic, surpassing “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which raked in $48.5 million in its first five days.
`A Quiet Place’ Sequel Tops Box Office Memorial Day Weekend

“A Quiet Place Part II” starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski scared its way to the top of the North American box office this Memorial Day weekend by grossing $48.385 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday. Paramount’s horror flick beat out Disney’s “Cruella,” which stars...
'A Quiet Place Part II' kicks off summer with a blockbuster opening

Theaters have spent months trying to figure out how to get people back to the movies. Scaring them beyond belief appears to be a solution. "A Quiet Place Part II," a horror film starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski, brought in an estimated $48.3 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film's studio Paramount.
Hudson Valley Drive-In Movie Theatre Makes List of “Top 13″ in the Nation

One of the things you might remember doing growing up is having everyone pile into your mom or dads car, in your pajamas, and head to the drive-in movie theater, right?. I remember just a situation like that when I went to see Bambi. We are so fortunate to have so many drive-in movie theaters here in the Hudson Valley, but one is apparently more top-notch than many others across the United States.
Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

The shortage could affect everyone's summer celebrations. As we are starting to come out of the COVID pandemic, we've all experienced an item shortage at one time or another. Think about that trip to the grocery store last year when you couldn't find toilet paper, paper towels or Lysol wipes anywhere. The shelves were bare. We've had a quick gas shortage that caused gas prices to rise everywhere and now we can possibly have to add another item that might be hard to find this summer to the list of shortages.
These movie theater chains are dropping their mask requirements

Fully vaccinated movie theater goers can leave their mask at home — or use it to wipe the popcorn butter off their hands. Major chains AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark have announced they are dropping their mask requirements for vaccinated customers, two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaxxed folks can ditch face coverings in indoor settings.
MOVIES: A Quiet Place Part II - Review

John Krasinski returns to the world of A Quiet Place Part II with one of the best horror films of the year so far – a resounding hit that improves in almost every level on its predecessor, expanding the world and adding to the mythology, taking us back to Day 1 whilst maintaining a spectacularly focused approach that has to be seen in the cinemas to take delight in – it’s no coincidence that I was on the edge of my seat from start to finish, despite seeing this comparatively late at night. I had a triple feature with The Unholy and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and to say this film makes the other two movies look like amateur films in comparison would be an understatement – now freed from his acting duties save for a short cameo at the start, Krasinski steps back from the spotlight allowing Cillian Murphy to take centre stage.
‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: The Rock Takes a Disney Cruise

The whole conceit of the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland is that it’s a ramshackle journey on a rickety old boat piloted by a joking, possibly incompetent captain. So it’s actually kind of fitting that the Jungle Cruise movie wound up getting delayed for a full year because of the Covid pandemic. Anything with the “Jungle Cruise” name on it should not arrive on time. It should be late, and possibly falling apart.
A Quiet Place Part II Opens With A Bang As It Crushes At The Box Office

Back in early March 2020, audiences everywhere were all kinds of geared up to see John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II. It was set to arrive in theaters about two years after its predecessor wound up being a massive hit, and people were hotly anticipating the follow-up's arrival on the big screen. But it didn't happen. Three days after the film's New York City premiere and nine days before it went wide, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic, and as a result the movie had to be pushed. As it turns out, though, the delay only served to raise excitement for the sequel, because now it is finally playing in locations around the world, and it has instantly become one of the most successful new features to be released in the last year.