Hit Movie Rewritten After Hollywood Star Falls ‘In Love’ With Hudson Valley

John Krasinski returns to the world of A Quiet Place Part II with one of the best horror films of the year so far – a resounding hit that improves in almost every level on its predecessor, expanding the world and adding to the mythology, taking us back to Day 1 whilst maintaining a spectacularly focused approach that has to be seen in the cinemas to take delight in – it’s no coincidence that I was on the edge of my seat from start to finish, despite seeing this comparatively late at night. I had a triple feature with The Unholy and Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and to say this film makes the other two movies look like amateur films in comparison would be an understatement – now freed from his acting duties save for a short cameo at the start, Krasinski steps back from the spotlight allowing Cillian Murphy to take centre stage.