WSC places 46 student-athletes on NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams
WAYNE, Neb. -- 46 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Team announced Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 31 of the 46 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com