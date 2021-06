The 56-year-old great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi — leader of the Indian freedom movement — has been sentenced to seven years in jail in South Africa in connection with a fraud and forgery case.A Durban court on Monday found Ashish Lata Ramgobin guilty of a six million rand fraud and forgery case and she has been refused leave to appeal both the conviction and the sentence by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court, the local news reported.Ramgobin, the daughter of rights activists Ela Gandhi and late Mewa Ramgobind, was accused of defrauding a businessman after he sent her 6.2 million rand...