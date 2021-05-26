GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

It'll probably weigh less, though. Future you might soon be looking up at the moon with a General Motors product cruising along its surface. GM announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with the aerospace pros at Lockheed Martin to develop a next-generation lunar rover that NASA astronauts could one day use to explore Earth's moon. Also, judging by the computer-generated buggy in the companies' joint teaser, it might look a little bit like the Hummer EV from the front.