GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

By MARCIA DUNN
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles - for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA's Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Herald

SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX launched thousands of tiny sea creatures to the International Space Station on Thursday, along with a plaque-fighting toothpaste experiment and powerful solar panels. The 7,300-pound (3,300-kilogram) shipment - which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados and cherry tomatoes for the station's seven astronauts - should...
Newest car models

America is entering a new wave of vehicle manufacturing. While we are familiar with the “Big Three” – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (Dodge, Ram, Jeep) – a whole slew of newcomers are preparing to enter the market. How about the Bolinger B2, Lordstown Endurance, Nikola Badger, Rivian, Tesla Cyber Truck, Lucid, and more. While these brands are electric in architecture, just like the early 20th century, many of them will share components.
General Motors To Increase Vehicle Deliveries In The U.S. And Canada

General Motors has announced it will be ramping up vehicle deliveries in the United States and Canada in the coming months as the impact of the global semiconductor shortage starts to wane. In a statement released Thursday, GM said production of its Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size...
GM Guides High On Chip-Shortage Juggling; Ford Mach-E Sales Slow

General Motors (GM) guided high for the first half of 2021 as it works to resolve bottlenecks from the chip shortage, while EV sales surged in May for Ford (F). GM stock rose. GM expects first-half results to be "significantly better" than prior guidance, the auto giant said Thursday. The forecast calls for adjusted EBIT of around $5.5 billion in the first six months of 2021.
Report: Hyundai has stopped developing gasoline-vehicle powertrains

Hyundai has stopped developing new gasoline powertrains, and plans to cut internal-combustion models in order to free up more resources for electric cars, according to a recent Reuters report. The automaker plans to reduce the number of internal-combustion models in its lineup by 50%, and wants to finalize a long-term...
Washington suppliers may get left behind on moon lander program

In April, NASA took one step closer to the moon, announcing the $2.9 billion Human Landing System contract that delivers American space boots back to the lunar surface in 2024. But the decision leaves some Washington space suppliers’ feet firmly on the ground. Kent-based Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos,...
GM & Lockheed Martin Team Up To Make The Next Lunar Rover For NASA

Humans haven’t set foot on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, but that’s set to change with NASA’s upcoming Artemis program. And when it does, General Motors and Lockheed Martin will be there, as the two legendary American companies have announced they are jointly producing the next Lunar Rover to be used on the mission.
GM, Lockheed Martin Partner on Moon Rover

General Motors’ newest vehicle will be out of this world. Literally. The automobile maker and Lockheed Martin co-announced May 26 that the two companies are working together on developing a new line of moon rover vehicles that astronauts will use in future lunar missions. The iconic car maker and aerospace...
Elon Musk Spills The Beans On His Plans For World’s Largest Rocket Ever To Be Built

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has shared details for his company's Starship launch vehicle platform. Starship is currently under development in SpaceX's facilities in Boca Chica, Texas. Once development is complete, it will replace the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and conduct interplanetary and lunar missions. It will also enable SpaceX to expand its Starlink constellation of internet satellites rapidly and, in the process, become the largest operational rocket in the world.
NASA’s autonomous lunar vehicle will be made by GM and Lockheed Martin

NASA is assembling a crack team of private companies to help it return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972. After assigning SpaceX the task of the lunar landing, the agency is turning its attention to surface transportation. NASA has picked General Motors and regular defence contractor Lockheed Martin to develop the Artemis program's lunar vehicles.
Consortium pilots safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica and TRL, the team of expert scientists, engineers and specialists working to create the future of transport, have piloted use of a framework for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry. The...
GM announces its next electric vehicle: a new Moon rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its electric vehicle fleet and has decided Earth simply isn’t enough. Together with Lockheed Martin, GM plans to develop an electric lunar rover for NASA to be operated by Artemis astronauts to explore our Moon. GM is no stranger to developing vehicle technologies for...
Canada to launch moon rover by 2026

Canada's moon plans keep getting more ambitious. The nation will develop a robotic lunar rover in partnership with NASA and launch it by 2026, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced on Wednesday (May 26). "The rover will be carrying at least two science instruments, Canadian and...
NASA’s VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA’s ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency’s first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Lockheed Martin teams with GM on moon mobility vehicle

Denver-based Lockheed Martin announced Wednesday the aerospace company will team up with General Motors to build the next-generation lunar vehicle. Developing the vehicle is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which hopes to land female and people of color astronauts on the moon. The program challenged the aerospace industry to design a lunar terrain vehicle to carry astronauts farther than the 4.7 miles previous rovers have traveled.
GM Will Help Develop NASA’s Next-Gen Moon Rover, and It Could Look a Bit Like the Hummer EV

It'll probably weigh less, though. Future you might soon be looking up at the moon with a General Motors product cruising along its surface. GM announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with the aerospace pros at Lockheed Martin to develop a next-generation lunar rover that NASA astronauts could one day use to explore Earth's moon. Also, judging by the computer-generated buggy in the companies' joint teaser, it might look a little bit like the Hummer EV from the front.