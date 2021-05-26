Microsoft's Xbox E3 2021 event is officially scheduled for June 13

Xbox invited fans to share their first experience with the brand and there are so many wonderful stories. It’s been a while since 2001 and booting up Halo: Combat Evolved for the first time. There was a lot of worry that maybe Microsoft was biting off more than it could chew entering into the console market with Nintendo and Sony. But, 20 years later, they’re still in the mix and a viable contender. We’re still waiting for some of the brand’s heaviest-hitting franchises to make their way to the Xbox Series X. But those should be along later in the year. While gamers wait for that day, they can share their journey and where it all began. Whether it was on the original, the Xbox 360, the Xbox One or this current generation, there is always a story to share.