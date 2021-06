Texas Tech bolstered both its receiver corps and special teams with the addition of Troy transfer Kaylon Geiger, who announced Saturday that he is going to be a Red Raider for his final season of college ball. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound inside receiver hauled in 141 passes for 1,652 yards and eight touchdowns in his two seasons at Troy, including 64 catches for 752 yards and three scores in 2020. He also returned 23 kickoffs for 545 yards (23.7-yard average) with a long of 61 in his time with the Trojans.