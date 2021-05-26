The Show Must Go On

Up-and-coming alternative R&B artist Camilla Sims, who performs under the stage name Convict Julie, has spent the past year shifting her efforts from music to activism and back again. Her songs are soulful and exhibit a deep range lyrically, physically and emotionally—even when occasionally injured or weary or heartbroken, the mood remains empathetic. Finding music to be an effective tool of communication as well as a coping mechanism for processing the trauma and emotional labor that often follows in activism’s shadow, she’s used her platform as a performer to raise awareness against racism and police brutality.