The Show Must Go On
A pandemic might have rocked the music industry, but it didn’t stop UGA’s music business certificate program from forging ahead in unique ways. Beyond the hedges and classroom buildings in Athens sits a downtown bursting with bars, clubs, and music entertainment venues, where bands like R.E.M., Drive-by Truckers, and Widespread Panic got their start. There are publicists, merchandise companies, radio promoters, booking agents, artist managers—an entire city of musical opportunities.news.uga.edu