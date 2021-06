It’s been five years, three locations, and one global pandemic since Ashwini Jhaveri first decided to open up her Indian restaurant Imli (stylized as IMLI). The journey has taken her from Downtown LA to Whittier, from fast casual dining with office workers in mind to an all-day restaurant with three distinct culinary styles. The process has also taken a toll on Jhaveri and her partner and husband Nish, though all told she seems to be handling it better than most.