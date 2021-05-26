DQ restaurants across Texas are celebrating National Hamburger Day on May 28 with BOGO Hungr-Buster burgers
BEDFORD, Texas – National Hamburger Day is on Friday, May 28, and Dairy Queen restaurants across the State of Texas are celebrating with a BOGO deal on the Hungr-Buster®. The quarter-pound grilled beef Hungr-Buster hamburger is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, purple onions, pickles and yellow mustard. With the purchase of one Hungr-Buster®, customers are able to get a second one for free.www.crossroadstoday.com