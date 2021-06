UTD’s Student Success Center (SSC) offers a variety of programs to support students in their academic journey. Here is a list of a few:. Peer Tutoring is offered for select courses on a walk-in basis and sometimes by appointment. The list of supported courses can be found online. The tutors are other students who have previously done well in the course and passed a rigorous content exam. Tutors also offer weekly reviews and exam reviews, although these services aren’t available for the summer semester. For the moment, Peer Tutoring services are still being offered virtually, but this will likely change for the fall semester.