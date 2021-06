Last Thursday, the first man to be vaccinated against Covid died. William Shakespeare died at the age of 81 after a long illness after suffering a stroke. British William Shakespeare dies at the age of 81. He is the first man to be vaccinated against itCovid-19. He died of a stroke in the hospital after that Long illness. William Shakespeare, also called Bell made history by name on December 8, being the first man to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine At Coventry University Hospital. A former Rolls-Royce employee died in the same hospital. He left behind a wife, Joy, as well as two sons and four grandchildren..