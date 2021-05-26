Cougar Breaks Into Washington House While Homeowner Was Inside
Residents in a Washington neighborhood were left rattled after a cougar managed to break into a home, according to KOMO. The incident happened in the area of D Street SW in Ephrata, Washington. Witnesses spotted the cougar wandering the neighborhood and hopping over backyard fences, reporters said. A video shared with KXYL also shows the big cat leaping onto the top of a fence and into a backyard. You can watch it here.957thejet.iheart.com