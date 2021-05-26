Cougar Breaks Into Washington House While Homeowner Was Inside

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A dog was shot and killed in her own backyard and now her owner is left looking for answers. “Little Bit” was found laying in the yard with a puncture hole in her side. After her taking the dog to be examined the vet found a 22 caliber pellet lodged into Little Bit. A police investigation found 3 more bullets in the yard. That, coupled with the six foot privacy fence around the yard is leading the owners to believe this was intentional.