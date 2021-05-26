Cancel
Ephrata, WA

Cougar Breaks Into Washington House While Homeowner Was Inside

Posted by 
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 25 days ago
Residents in a Washington neighborhood were left rattled after a cougar managed to break into a home, according to KOMO. The incident happened in the area of D Street SW in Ephrata, Washington. Witnesses spotted the cougar wandering the neighborhood and hopping over backyard fences, reporters said. A video shared with KXYL also shows the big cat leaping onto the top of a fence and into a backyard. You can watch it here.

KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

