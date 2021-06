Billboard picked 50 of the best songs of 2021 (so far), but we want to know which one is your No. 1 choice!. Olivia Rodrigo's eight-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Drivers License" is the staff's top pick, as writer Rania Aniftos describes how the 18-year-old singer-songwriter behind the breakup pop ballad "hit a nerve by so eloquently capturing specific emotions -- from betrayal to insecurity to wanting to shout 'I still f--king love you!' -- that had fans across generations reliving the devastation of failed first loves." Elsewhere on the list, Rodrigo's second Hot 100 chart-topper, the guitar-driven pop-punk anthem "Good 4 U," ranks at No. 13.