Vandalism: On May 7, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a vandalism call from Commercial Bank. Shelton spoke with a witness who said that Jacob Styles, 35, Lou Ellen Street, Newport, was angry in the drive-thru because the bank could not cash his check. Styles reportedly took the canister from the tube, threw it on the ground and drove over it before leaving the scene. Patrolman Shelton was able to contact Styles and advised him to come back to the scene. Styles received a citation for vandalism under $1,000.