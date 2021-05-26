Grant Delpit expects to be fully healthy for Browns training camp in comeback from ruptured Achilles

The draft picks are official and history has been made. With Greg Newsome heading to the Land as one of two Northwestern players selected in the first round, InsideNU sat down with sports columnist Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com to discuss how Newsome will fit with his new team, why he was taken and more. In addition to covering the Browns, Lesmerises has covered the Ohio State Buckeyes for 16 years. You can follow him on Twitter @DougLesmerises.