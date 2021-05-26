Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Antonio Conte appointment could help Tottenham land Milan Skriniar

By Lee Clarke
tbrfootball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has been heavily linked with the Tottenham job and landing him could help the club land a signing they desperately crave. The former Chelsea manager has held positive talks with Spurs, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Conte is a proven Premier League manager. During his two years at...

tbrfootball.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Joe Rodon
Person
Toby Alderweireld
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Juventus#Chelsea#The Premier League#Serie A#Slovakian#Italian#Appointing Conte#Enforcer Milan Skriniar#Leading Inter#Everything Spurs#Trophies#North London#Positive Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueESPN

Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan after clinching Serie A title

Antonio Conte has left his position as Inter Milan coach, it was announced on Wednesday. The move comes three weeks after Conte led the club to the Serie A title. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club's history," the club said in a statement.
Soccersempreinter.com

Antonio Conte: “Winning At Inter Is Not For Everyone”

Inter coach Antonio Conte spoke of his satisfaction at leading the club to the Scudetto and warned that not everybody could enjoy such success. — Having been crowned champions following Atalanta’s draw against Sassuolo last weekend, the Nerazzurri were rampant against Sampdoria today and secured a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Claudio Ranieri’s side.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Will I be staying or leaving Inter? For now we enjoy the celebrations': Antonio Conte coy on future with Serie A champions after 'holding positive talks with Tottenham

Antonio Conte isn't too sure about attempting a Serie A title defence next season, with the Inter Milan boss refusing the rule-out a move away from Italy this summer. The former Chelsea managed secured Inter's first Scudetto since 2010 with four games to spare, blasting 13 points clear to end Juventus' nine-year dominance.
Soccerplanetfootball.com

Watch: Romelu Lukaku hosts ‘boxing match’ between Conte and Martinez

Inter Milan are a happy club right now having recently won their first Scudetto since 2010. But that didn’t stop Lautero Martinez from falling out with manager Antonio Conte during their 3-1 win over Roma on Wednesday evening. Martinez had started the game on the bench but was angered after...
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan defender Skriniar: Winning the Scudetto offers unreal joy

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is proud to have won the Scudetto. Skriniar admits he began the season not believing they'd win the title. “I have unreal feelings, an unreal joy," Skriniar told Sport.sk. “I admit I didn't expect us to win it. “Last Sunday, I was thinking of closing...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Arsenal next? How each ‘big six’ club last fared in a season out of Europe

Arsenal‘s Europa League semi-final defeat to Unai Emery’s Villarreal ensured that they’ll be without silverware this season. Not only that, but they’re facing the prospect of failing to qualify for European competition for the first time in over 25 years, something that their big-name Premier League rivals – including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United – have had to deal with much more recently.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

The 9 players Chelsea signed alongside Eden Hazard and how they fared

On May 26, 2012, Eden Hazard took to Twitter to bring an end to months of speculation, announcing that he was to join the champions of Europe, Chelsea. Hazard had forged a reputation as one of the best young players in Europe at Lille, and lived up to the hype at Chelsea, becoming a Premier League Player of the Year in 2014-15 and playing a starring role in two league titles before he was sold to Real Madrid in 2019.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Lautaro vs Conte... with Lukaku as the ring announcer! Inter Milan pair square off in a makeshift boxing ring during training in hilarious clip, as they settle their rift after the Argentine striker was hauled off against Roma

Settling a feud between a manager and a player is never an easy task, but Inter Milan may have found the perfect way to calm things down after setting up a joke boxing match between Lautaro Martinez and boss Antonio Conte. The pair were involved in an angry spat during...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.