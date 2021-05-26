Astro Bob: Eclipse recap and Mercury and Venus meet again

MOUNT WASHINGTON — As twilight deepens tonight, beginning around 9 p.m., locate the crescent moon in the west, mid-way between zenith and the horizon. Below the moon, a juxtaposed pair of bright stars, Pollux and Castor, known as the Gemini twins, stand out. Planet Mars, a rusty-gold point of light, glows rather dimly below Pollux. A ways to the left of Mars, Procyon the Little Dog shines brightly. Balancing Procyon, in the northwest, to the right of Mars, find brighter Capella the Little Goat. Along with Pollux, these two stars shape the last arcing fragment of the Winter Circle, the star pattern composed of winter’s brightest stars. See it poised to disappear from the evening sky as we approach the summer solstice.