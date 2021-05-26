newsbreak-logo
Colts' Carson Wentz, Frank Reich Pick Up Where They Left Off With Eagles

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot is different for Carson Wentz and Frank Reich this time around — teammates, coaches, easy access to cheesesteaks/world-class racing, etc. — but, this month, both found the relationship between quarterback and coach picked up where it left off four years ago. "The transition back was very smooth," Reich...

www.colts.com
