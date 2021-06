Another former Oklahoma basketball player has found his new home. Senior guard Alondes Williams announced he is heading to the ACC to join the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal back over a month ago. He was the last remaining player who had left the program to announce his landing spot. While the transfer portal has been very kind to Porter Moser and Oklahoma this offseason with several significant additions, the portal has also seen numerous key contributors from last season find new teams.