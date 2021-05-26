Big Pharma’s Presenting New Cancer Drug Data Next Week. Here’s What Industry Analysts Are Looking For

Though the pandemic has been much of the healthcare world’s focus over the past year and a half, new innovations in fighting cancer are still very much the focus of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies. Next month, researchers will be presenting their latest findings at the annual conference of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Several industry analysts are most excited about the prospect of new immuno-oncology drugs. These drugs, which help the human immune system recognize and fight cancer in the body, often turn out to be blockbusters. For example, Keytruda, Opdivo and Darzalex were among the top bestselling drugs of 2020. An immunotherapy drug can easily cost more than $100,000 per patient, and treatments are often doubled up for maximum benefit. They are huge revenue drivers, but they are also showing incredible promise in defeating hard-to-treat and advanced cancers.