Here we are, cinemas are finally reopening and Disney is taking advantage of that with the release of the origin story of one of their own most villainess characters Cruella de Vil. A character who loves to turns Dalmatian skin into coats igniting fear in helpless dogs around the world, but what truly made Cruella the most stylish and predatory character of all time? Filmmaker Craig Gillespie, with the aid of Emma Stone as Cruella and her arch-nemesis The Baroness played by Emma Thompson, are about to suck you into their world to find out.