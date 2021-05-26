Shaina Wiel And Jaia Thomas Combine Forces To Grow Diverse Leadership In Sports
What happens when Black women in the business of sports get together? They build. It’s no secret that the business of sports is lacking in diversity. Every year the University of Central Florida’s DeVos Sports Management Program produces The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) report cards on race and gender, rating professional and collegiate sports on their diversity. Over the years, leadership in professional and collegiate sports has seen very little growth in the percentage of people of color who sit in leadership positions. Shaina Wiel, Founder of Minorities in Sports Business (MiS) and Jaia Thomas, Founder of Diverse Representation (DR) have joined forces to put a dent in those stagnant numbers.www.forbes.com