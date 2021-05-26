newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Tom Cotton Mocks David Chipman’s Inability to Define ‘Assault Weapon’

By AWR Hawkins
Big Hollywood
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the May 26, 2021, Senate Judiciary Confirmation hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton (R) mocked ATF nominee David Chipman’s inability to define the term “assault weapon.”. Cotton asked Chipman, “You have called for an ‘assault weapons’ ban. I have a simple question for you, what is an ‘assault weapon?'”. Chipman responded,...

