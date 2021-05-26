WATCH: Tom Cotton Mocks David Chipman’s Inability to Define ‘Assault Weapon’

A couple of weeks ago, I had a delicate conversation with a close family member about guns. He’s an accomplished educator, but most of what he knows about guns he’s learned from the media. “I don’t have a problem with guns,” he said, “but these assault weapons shouldn’t be in hands of civilians. The rapid rate of fire makes them too lethal.” • Can you spot the two glaring misperceptions in the above? The first is the media’s pejorative applied to the most popular rifle in America, the AR-15; the second is the assumption that it is a machine gun. • This is not my relative’s fault. He, like millions of Americans, and even a large number of gun owners, has been deceived by a deluge of misleading messaging delivered by the media and politicians. • The origin of the term “assault weapons” is hard to identify, but there’s no doubt that it was adopted by gun control advocates to demonize advancements in fire-arms technology. • Let’s just admit this up front: yes, technology has made modern firearms better than ever. That’s what technology does; it makes automobiles safer, computers faster, cellphones more powerful and cameras smaller.