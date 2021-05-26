Cowboys add former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to staff ahead of mandatory minicamp

What if I told you in 2016 that Jason Garrett would work for the New York Giants? You wouldn't have believed me, and likely would've tried to have me committed to a mental health facility. What if I doubled down on what could only be viewed as insanity and then said Ben McAdoo would be employed by the Dallas Cowboys? Well, that's exactly where we are five years after the two former head coaches first squared off in the NFC East, with Garrett having signed on as the Giants offensive coordinator in 2020 and McAdoo now joining the Cowboys, a source confirms to CBS Sports -- in a lesser role of consultant.