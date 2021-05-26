Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Engine No. 1 Wins Two ExxonMobil Board Seats

By Carolyn Davis
naturalgasintel.com
 7 days ago

A hedge fund launched only last year proved to be the little Engine No. 1 that could on Wednesday, winning two seats on the ExxonMobil board. The annual general meeting (AGM) for the Irving, TX-based super major proved tense at times, as shareholders quizzed CEO Darren Woods about the stock price, strategy and plans to transition toward a zero carbon future.

www.naturalgasintel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Conocophillips#Oil And Gas#Stock Price#Company President#Exxonmobil Board Seats#Marathon Petroleum Corp#Tesoro Corp#Neste#Renewable Products#Conocophillips#Irving#Engine#Today Exxon#Shareholders#Strategy#Executive Vice Chairman#January#Executive Vice President#Ceo Darren Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy Industrymorningstar.com

Activist Likely to Gain Third Seat on Exxon Board—Update

An activist investor is likely to pick up a third seat on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp., giving it additional leverage to press the oil giant to address investor concerns about climate change. Exxon said Wednesday that an updated vote count showed shareholders backed a third nominee of Engine...
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

USW Calls For, Wins Greater Accountability On ExxonMobil Lobbying

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shareholders yesterday approved a resolution introduced by the USW and seven co-filers calling for the company to disclose which organizations it supports for lobbying efforts, a necessary step in providing greater worker safety and corporate accountability.
Irving, TXPosted by
TheStreet

Exxon Climate-Activism Investor Wins at Least 2 Board Seats

A climate-activism investor, Engine No. 1, won at least two seats on the board at energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report after a shareholder vote. The San Francisco hedge fund hopes to make the Irving, Texas, integrated energy giant more active in combating climate change. “Today, shareholders sent...
BusinessBusiness Wire

Engine No. 1 Addresses ExxonMobil’s Last-Ditch Attempt to Entrench Board and Preserve the Status Quo

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engine No. 1, which has nominated four highly qualified, independent director candidates to the Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) (“ExxonMobil” or the “Company”) Board of Directors (the “Board”) in connection with the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, today issued the following statement:. “In seeking to delay the closing...
Businesscalstrs.com

Statement on CalSTRS-backed directors joining ExxonMobil board

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – CalSTRS issued the following statement today regarding the voting results at ExxonMobil’s Annual Shareholder Meeting in which at least two directors nominated by Engine No. 1 and supported by CalSTRS from the beginning were elected by shareholders to the ExxonMobil board:. We called...
BusinessPosted by
Phil's Stock World

“Change Is Coming” – Engine No. 1 Wins Two Exxon Board Seats

Activist firm Engine No. 1 has won at least two seats on the board of Exxon Mobile Corp. following a multi-month battle over the oil giant's board of directors to change the company's path towards one centered around achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, according to WSJ.Engine No. 1, an upstart hedge fund, owns a tiny 0.02% stake in Exxon, has gone on a blitz against the company since December to shift away from fossil fuels to a zero-carbon world. The fund was founded by veteran hedge fund investor Chris James. Charlie Penner, one of Engine No. 1's leaders, told investors at Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting that Exxon management is "determined to fight off the future for as long as possible," but added: "change is coming."According to Reuters, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, owns a 6.7% stake in Exxon and gave full support to Engine No. 1 mission to force new change on the company's board. The activist fund won support from Legal & General, one of Exxon's top 20 investors. They also gained support from large pension funds, including CalPERS, calSTRS, and New York State Common Retirement Fund. Engine No. 1 pushed to add four new members to Exxon's board. A tally so far shows the activist fund has won at least two seats. Wednesday's vote came during Exxon's annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Darren Woods responded to questions about Exxon's investments in carbon capture technology.
EconomyInvestorPlace

3 High-Yield MLPs That Are Not in the Energy Sector

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, are well-known for their high distribution yields, which makes them popular among income investors. The vast majority of MLPs belong to the energy sector, with most operating in oil and gas exploration & production (upstream) or transportation & storage (midstream). However, there are some investors...
IndustryBloomberg

Exxon May Be Corporate America’s Canary in the Coal Mine

Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox every weekday. Last week’s shakeup of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors is by most accounts a clear signal to corporate America that ambivalence and greenwashing will no longer be enough when it comes to addressing the climate crisis.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

FERC Green Lights 1.7 Bcf/d Gulf Run Pipeline

Enable Midstream Partners LP has received FERC approval to construct and operate the 1.7 Bcf/d Gulf Run natural gas pipeline, designed in part to serve the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project being built by ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum on the Texas coast. The $540 million pipeline project is backed...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Gas producer Southwestern to scale up with $2.7 bln deal for Indigo Natural

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Haynesville producer Indigo Natural Resources, LLC (“Indigo”) under which it will acquire Indigo for approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Transaction highlights include:
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

TC Energy Urging Swift Regulatory Approval of LNG Canada Pipeline Deal

TC Energy Corp. has secured second place, behind Enbridge Inc., in a pipeline race to gain prized high-volume traffic bound for liquefied natural gas exports (LNG) from the northern Pacific coast of British Columbia (BC). “Time is of the essence,” said TC subsidiary Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) in a...