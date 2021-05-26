Wall St opens higher as Fed calms inflation worries

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns over higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks for a third straight session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 23.9 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34336.34. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 3.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4191.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 36.8 points, or 0.27%, to 13693.937 at the opening bell.

