Elizabeth Warren Hammers JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Pandemic Fees
Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. During Wednesday’s congressional hearing with Wall Street CEOs, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) lambasted the heads of banks that collected overdraft fees during the pandemic: “Corporate profits are more important to your bank than offering just a little help to struggling families,” she told them.www.motherjones.com