newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irving, TX

Exxon Climate-Activism Investor Wins at Least 2 Board Seats

By Tony Owusu
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Th2vD_0aCHrzzs00

A climate-activism investor, Engine No. 1, won at least two seats on the board at energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report after a shareholder vote.

The San Francisco hedge fund hopes to make the Irving, Texas, integrated energy giant more active in combating climate change

“Today, shareholders sent a strong signal to Exxon and other oil majors that business as usual is not an option,” said Andrew Behar, chief executive of the Coalition United for a Responsible Exxon, said in a statement.

The coalition is a group of 135 institutions focused on both sustainability and long-term returns.

"The fact that at least two of Engine #1’s four board candidates were elected reflects the right of shareholders to escalate the demand for transformation at companies such as Exxon," Behar said.

The votes on the other two board seats are currently too close to call.

Exxon shares at last check were up 0.8% to $58.70.

Behar said that the new board should act on a mandate for change and immediately adopt transition plans that are compliant with the Paris Agreement.

In particular, the group wants Exxon to reduce its emissions to net-zero by 2050.

Engine No. 1 controls just a 0.02% stake in Exxon Mobil, but huge pension-fund investors like Calpers, Calstrs and New York State and Local Retirement System backed its board slate.

Ahead of this week's vote, Exxon said it would add two new directors over the next year, including a member with climate experience.

Exxon Mobil currently has 12 elected corporate board members.

The company said in late April that there was "growing public and private sector support for carbon capture as a critical enabling technology to reduce emissions and help meet society's net-zero ambitions.”

Exxon Mobil posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings of 64 cents a share and $59.15 billion in overall revenue.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Irving, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon Mobil#Hedge Fund#Investor#Oil Majors#Energy Sector#Public Business#Xom#The Coalition United#Calpers#Calstrs#Exxon Shares#Shareholders#Climate Change#Sustainability#Emissions#Private Sector Support#Climate Experience#Report#Engine#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EconomyNPR

Watching For Change After Activist Hedge Fund Wins 2 Seats On ExxonMobil Board

A small activist hedge fund called Engine No. 1 last week won two seats on the board of Exxon Mobil by convincing other investors that the company's plan to deal with climate change was not much of a plan at all. With me now is Nell Minow. She's the vice chair of ValueEdge Advisors, and she's also an Exxon shareholder. Good morning, Nell.
Industryrigzone.com

XOM's Last Ditch Attempt to Stave Off Climate Coup

(Bloomberg) -- It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil Corp. and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lummus Announces Cooperation With Synthos For Development Of Biobutadiene Technology

HOUSTON, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that its Green Circle business and Synthos have started collaborating to commercialize Synthos' biobutadiene technology. The first step of the commercialization program includes the development of a feasibility study for a biobutadiene plant with a production capacity of 20,000 tons per year, which will form the basis for an investment decision.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Oil and Gas Investor A&D Trends: A ‘Whydunnit’

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is officially a lot. Too much? No, probably not. But, yeah, a lot. On April 1, Pioneer agreed to buy DoublePoint Energy LLC for $6.4 billion, or...
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Powering change

“You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”. No, this isn’t going to be another column about octogenarian Robert Allen Zimmerman. My thanks for indulging last week’s detour from usual editorial page topics into musical history. This week let’s consider how “the times they are a-changin’”...
Environmentenr.com

Events Show Fast-Rising Climate Change Pressure on Energy Sector Firms

Urgency to confront the impacts of climate change was made clearer last week to companies and governments—and to AEC firms that seek their business—in a triple whammy of global events. These include a global court order for one oil giant to reduce CO2 emissions; a high-profile boardroom win by carbon-neutrality investor advocates at another; and a new Biden order that raises the bar for corporate and federal disclosure of climate-linked financial risk.
Environmentthenationalnews.com

Climate coup at Exxon Mobil’s board that desperate attempts couldn't avert

It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Climate activists hail ruling on Shell

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. "We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing the Energy Sector

The world has started to talk more seriously about shifting toward lower-carbon options to help slow the pace of global warming. That has put some sectors in a precarious position, most notably the energy companies that provide the world with oil. However, European integrated energy giants BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and Total (NYSE:TOT) are actually shifting along with the times. And as they do, the entire notion of what it means to be an energy company is likely to change forever.
Energy Industrythenationalnews.com

Why international oil companies are facing greater scrutiny by investors

The last couple of weeks have brought repeated bad news and corporate defeats for big western oil corporations. The sector is out of fashion for investors, perhaps permanently, and faces complete transformation if it is to survive. But, on closer examination, these events may not be so bad for big petroleum companies, nor so good for environmentalists.
Energy Industrymarketprimes.com

ExxonMobil, Chevron witness shareholder rebellions over climate change

ExxonMobil Corporation and Chevron Corporation had to bear the brunt after investors raised concerns regarding their lack of efforts to counter climate change. According to reliable sources, these investors have added climate activists to the board and directed the American oil giants to deepen emission cuts. Two nominees for the...
Energy IndustryAmerican Thinker

Leftists lick their chops for Big Oil here after leftist judge in the Netherlands blames Shell for global warming

In what has to be the most appalling court ruling coming out of western Europe in years, a leftist judge in the Netherlands held Royal Dutch Shell at least in part responsible for global warming and therefore obliged to cut emissions to Paris climate accord-dictated levels, which should put a damper on its productive capacities. Here was the Wall Street Journal report that ran a few days ago:
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
BusinessHarvard Health

Memo to Corporate Directors: Three Lessons from the Exxon-Mobil Activist Victory

Nell Minow is Vice Chair of ValueEdge Advisors. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
Stocks247wallst.com

5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Oil Closing in on $70 a Barrel

This is a solid energy exploration and production play, and with oil and gas prices rising, it could be an outstanding idea now. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production...