Trial date set for civil rights lawsuit filed by hostages in Eagle Nation Cycles standoff

A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit filed by a Neenah student that was banned from wearing t-shirts with guns on them to class. The suit was filed after the then-7th grader at Shattuck Middle School was repeatedly told to cover up shirts with firearms and pro-2nd amendment sayings on them in 2019. Federal Judge William Griesbach rules that the Neenah District is within its powers to ban images of weapons on school grounds–citing the fear and concern that students have expressed seeing such images–and the disruption to learning that those shirts could cause.