Trial date set for civil rights lawsuit filed by hostages in Eagle Nation Cycles standoff
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A May 23, 2022, trial date has been set in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by hostages during the 2015 standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah. Brian Flatoff took multiple people hostage at the store, upset about his motorcycle. During the standoff, police officers shot and killed Michael Funk. The officers were not charged, and a federal lawsuit by Funk’s estate was dismissed.fox11online.com