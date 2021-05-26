Climate change: 4 storage systems that may help fulfill Elon Musk’s dream
Clean energy can help reduce global emissions — but without energy storage systems, it could cause chaos. During Tesla’s September 2020 “Battery Day” presentation, CEO Elon Musk outlined a plan to massively increase battery production and enable the transition toward renewables. Sources like solar energy and wind power sound good, but they’ll only produce energy at certain times of the day. It’s no good trying to power a house at night if all your energy is from solar, for example.www.inverse.com