Boris Johnson ‘considered being injected with coronavirus on live TV'

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTbFl_0aCHrfaa00

Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare story, his former top adviser told MPs.

Dominic Cummings said the PM even suggested he should be injected with coronavirus on live television to show there was nothing to worry about.

These were among a string of explosive revelations made by Cummings during an extraordinary seven-hour grilling by MPs, in which he claimed the Government had failed the country and that Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired.

