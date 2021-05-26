Governor seeks nominations for the 2021 Main Street Awards
Nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are now being accepted through Aug. 13, 2021. “Every year we are grateful to see all the communities and individuals taking innovative approaches to build healthy, vibrant communities,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These awards are a great reflection of the dedication that many North Dakotans have to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.”www.nd.gov