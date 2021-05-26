Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor seeks nominations for the 2021 Main Street Awards

nd.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNominations for the 2021 Governor’s Main Street Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are now being accepted through Aug. 13, 2021. “Every year we are grateful to see all the communities and individuals taking innovative approaches to build healthy, vibrant communities,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “These awards are a great reflection of the dedication that many North Dakotans have to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents.”

www.nd.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Infrastructure#North Dakotans#The Office Of Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Main Street Muskogee Downtown Legacy Business Awards announced

Main Street Muskogee Inc., in partnership with the Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Muskogee, presented Downtown Muskogee Legacy Business Awards for 2021. Receiving recognition this year were Kathy Hewitt, CPA (41 years), Griffin Food Inc. (114 years), and Pioneer Abstract and Title Co. (116 years). They have contributed...
Rock County, WIhngnews.com

Rock County Hall of Honor seeks nominations

The Rock County Hall of Honor was established to recognize Rock County people, past and present, who have made significant contributions to the county and its people. The hall of honor selection committee is seeking persons from all walks of life who have contributed their services and talents to the community.
EnvironmentFranklin Banner-Tribune

Keep Louisiana Beautiful seeks award nominations

MANDEVILLE — To highlight the exceptional work of Louisianans, Keep Louisiana Beautiful invites nominations of groups and individuals who roll up their sleeves and do the essential work to keep our communities clean, beautiful, and litter-free, the Keep Louisiana Beautiful news release states. Awards will spotlight honorees in eight categories:
Grant County, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Grant County ESD office seeking nominations for Crystal Apple award

The Grant County Education Service District is taking nominations from the county's five school districts for the Crystal Apple award. Robert Waltenburg, Grant County ESD superintendent, said this year there would be two categories of awards, one for licensed educators and one for staff who may not hold a teaching license but play a role in educating students.
Oklahoma City, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Oklahoma Bar Association seeks nominations for annual awards

The Oklahoma Bar Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards presentations. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 1. Awards will be presented to recipients at the OBA Annual Meeting this Nov. 10-12 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. "The OBA Awards are a great opportunity...
Oklahoma City, OKDuncan Banner

State Bar Association seeks nominations

The Oklahoma Bar Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards presentations. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. July 1. Awards will be presented to recipients at the OBA Annual Meeting this Nov. 10-12 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. “The OBA Awards are a great opportunity...
West Monroe, LAhannapub.com

West Monroe seeks Main Street restoration grants

West Monroe Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners. The Louisiana Main Street program is able to offer grant awards for building rehabilitations in the West Monroe historic downtown district ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior...
Entertainmentnd.gov

Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street letter of intent due this week

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the letter of intent for Main Street Initiative Artists on Main Street Program is due this Friday. . Artists on Main Street is being offered to North Dakota communities through Commerce to develop an example for rural community development as it relates to arts and culture, downtown revitalization, and historic preservation.
EnvironmentTimes News

Nominations sought for environmental awards

The Northeast Environmental Partners are seeking nominations for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Environmental Partnership Awards; the Thomas P. Shelburne Award and the Emerging Environmental Leader Award. This year’s awards will be presented on Oct. 28 at the Woodlands Inn & Resort. In order to be considered for the 2021 awards, nominations...
Baton Rouge, LAKTBS

Main Street Homer, Keachi mayor recognized with preservation awards

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Main Street Homer and Keachi Mayor Travis Whitfield are among 11 recipients of the 2021 Louisiana Preservation Awards. The awards are given by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation to those who make significant contributions to keeping the state's cultural assets alive. A formal awards ceremony will be held Sept. 30 in conjunction with the 41st annual Louisiana Preservation Conference in Monroe and West Monroe.
Isanti, MNhometownsource.com

Isanti awards bid for Main Street reconstruction project

The city of Isanti received some good news regarding the bid for its Main Street reconstruction project to begin later this summer. During the Isanti City Council meeting June 15, City Engineer Jason Cook explained the city received six bids for the Main Street reconstruction project, with bids ranging from the low bid of $406,786 to the high bid of $472,571. Cook said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $467,000.
LifestyleSFGate

TRIPP Grant Award Boosts Main Street Efforts to Position Brunswick as Outdoor Recreation Destination

Brunswick Main Street receives $7,000.00 through Tourism Council of Frederick County. Brunswick Main Street (BMS) is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $7,000.00 from the Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP) Program administered by the Tourism Council of Frederick County. Through this competitive program, a portion of the hotel tax revenue received by the Tourism Council is allocated to provide tourism product development grants for Frederick County non profit organizations.
Madison, IN953wiki.com

Madison Main Street Announces 2021 Award Winners

A capacity crowd turned out to celebrate the downtown business district on Wednesday, June 9th, at the Red Bicycle Hall. Madison's Main Street's sixsth annual Gala & Dessert Auction featured an awards ceremony,followed by the poplar auction of 18 desserts created by Madison residents and business owners, which is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization.
Laurel, MDcityoflaurel.org

City of Laurel Awards Main Street Strong Grants

Mayor Craig A. Moe is pleased to announce the following businesses have been awarded grants through the Main Street Strong COVID-19 Business Grant Program:. The goal of this Program is to provide financial support to businesses in the City of Laurel's designated Main Street area that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More businesses will be awarded and announced later this month.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Courier seeks nominations for annual 20 Under 40 awards

WATERLOO — The Courier is accepting nominations for its annual 20 Under 40 awards. The awards honor local leaders under 40 years old who exemplify the best of what’s to come in the Cedar Valley. Nominate someone you believe meets the following criteria:. Dedication and success in their vocation. A...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

City seeks nominations for Yard of the Year

The City of Port Huron will once again be recognizing those with exceptional landscaping skills. The Port Huron Beautification Commission is now accepting nominations for 2021’s “Yard of the Year” awards. The awards are issued annually to both businesses and homeowners who’s lawn, garden, and trees stand out in their neighborhoods. Nominations can be submitted by sending an email with the address and owner’s name to beautify@porthuron.org or by writing a letter to Yard of the Year Contest, care of the City Clerk, 100 McMorran Boulevard, Port Huron Michigan. Nominations are being accepted now through July 15th, with the winner announced in September.