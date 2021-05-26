Governor seeks nominations for the 2021 Main Street Awards

The City of Port Huron will once again be recognizing those with exceptional landscaping skills. The Port Huron Beautification Commission is now accepting nominations for 2021’s “Yard of the Year” awards. The awards are issued annually to both businesses and homeowners who’s lawn, garden, and trees stand out in their neighborhoods. Nominations can be submitted by sending an email with the address and owner’s name to beautify@porthuron.org or by writing a letter to Yard of the Year Contest, care of the City Clerk, 100 McMorran Boulevard, Port Huron Michigan. Nominations are being accepted now through July 15th, with the winner announced in September.