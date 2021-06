If you're still waiting on the city to pick up your bulk trash in area #1 which is N.W. Lawton they're still out collecting and will get to you as soon as possible. The City of Lawton announced that they would be extending the bulk trash pick up through today (06-04-21) due to the amount of waste being set out. More than likely the delays and amount of trash being set out was caused by the Memorial Day weekend. The City of Lawton announced that more time is needed for collection, get all the details here.