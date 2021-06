BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh rode a big third inning to win the crucial game three over Navy, to advance to the Patriot League baseball championship. A five run third inning is all the Mountain Hawks would need for their 5-0 win over the Midshipmen. Casey Rother got things going with a three-run home run for the games first runs. Later in the inning, Andrew Nole and Riley Davis each drove in a run to push the lead.