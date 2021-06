HOMETOWN — After 18 seasons of developing girls’ volleyball players at Marian, it might have been one of the few times that Dr. John Fallabel could not foresee the future. Asked last November about the continuation of the Fillies’ championship tradition prior to the 2020 PIAA Class A championship match, the coach known as “Doc” said, “You’d think this would be my last year? I’ll tell you what, I’ve got a really nice freshman class. It goes on.”