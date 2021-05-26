newsbreak-logo
Drinks

This Exclusive Collection Lets You Experience Rare Reds From the World's Finest Wine Regions

By Jeremy Repanich
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advances in e-commerce and global supply chains have made it so much easier to get that new release from your favorite winery anywhere in the world. Before, you had to know a guy who knew a guy. And yet, some trophies still remain out of reach. With the Robb Report Rare & Fine program, we strive to dig a little deeper, using our connections in global luxury to find you the best that isn’t so readily available. For our latest Rare & Fine Wine collection, we partnered with Wally’s Wine & Spirits and ventured to four of the world’s great wine regions—Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Piedmont and Burgundy—in search of bottles you might struggle to find on your own.

