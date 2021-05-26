This Exclusive Collection Lets You Experience Rare Reds From the World’s Finest Wine Regions

There’s nothing better than a robust glass of Merlot with a nice cut of steak, or a refreshing glass of rosé by the pool. Whether you’re a natural wine fanatic, a loyal wine club member or love to try new, experimental flavors like orange wine — one of the best ways to take care of your prized bottles is to store them properly. Storing a wine bottle properly not only lengthens its life, it also preserves the taste and ensures that when that “special occasion” rolls around you’ve been saving it for, the bottle won’t disappoint. As a dedicated wine-o myself, I was curious about the top tips from wine experts on how to store wine so it stays good as long as possible, or potentially gets even better with time. I’ve created a guide from what I found, complete with the must-do’s and product recommendations below for wine fridges, racks and even cellars.