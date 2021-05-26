5 Best Movies to Watch If You Liked The Canada

Whether you’re hungover, sick, going through a break-up, or just exhausted at the end of a long day, sometimes you just want to watch a film that can take you away from your life for a while and then bring you back feeling warm and fuzzy. But when you’re in such a mood, it can be hard to face the wall of unfamiliar movies screaming out at you as you scroll through Netflix. If you’ve ever started blankly at the screen after having watched a dozen trailers that just don’t feel right for your delicate mood, I feel you. I’ve been there too. And at the time, I remember fervently wishing that someone could just point me in the direction of the exact kind of movie I was craving. While that didn’t happen for me, my struggle did eventually lead me to some killer feel good films. So, to prevent you from having to grind your way through the Netflix catalogue like I did, I’ve put together a list of the 12 best warm and fuzzy films you’ll find on Netflix today.