Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

5 Best Movies to Watch If You Liked The Canada

By Mohit Pathria
popculturetimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you at home during this pandemic and thinking of something exciting and engaging to consider? Why not try some movies that will make your moment memorable? Movies have been part of us, and they have played a great role in making every moment special for us. But you’d probably...

popculturetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Films#Netflix Inc#Funny People#Hollywood#Best Movies#Netflix Canada#Pinterest#Irish#Real Life Events#Canadian Players#Gaming#Friends#Today#Time#Vegas#Headlines#Social Media Users#Personal Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesRedbook

60 Best Movies Based On True Stories You Need To See To Believe

There's something powerful about watching a movie based on a true story. Reality can be more mind-boggling, serendipitous, inspiring, or infuriating than anything you can think up in your head—and movies based on true stories prove it. After all, the only thing that makes a crazy plot point or character even more unbelievable (but yet also believable?) is knowing you could actually meet them in your everyday life. I mean, it would be kinda cool to cross paths with the real-life version of J.Lo's Ramona character from Hustlers, Samantha Barbash, on the streets of New York City, right? Or...you could just *think* about how cool it would be to pal around with one of these people from the comfort of your couch–that works, too.
MoviesPregnant Chicken

One Movie that You Need to Watch if You're Having a Baby

This movie should come with every positive pregnancy test. It’s a documentary called, Babies, that follows the first year of four babies living in San Francisco, Tokyo, Mongolia, and Namibia. The film essentially reassures you that no matter what kind of environment a baby grows up in – whether they...
Moviesbaltimoregaylife.com

Why You Should Watch The Mandalorian Western Space Movie On Disney +

“The Mandalorian” is Star Wars at its best, exciting, surprising and very well assembled. Mandalorian It is one of the most successful and popular series right now Disney +. Mandalorian It has two seasons of 8 episodes each. Fortunately, the third for 2022 has already been announced. The universe of...
Moviesdreamwidth.org

You’d Think I’d Have Watched More Movies

Godzilla vs. Kong - The plot is so stupid, the science is so bad…but that’s not what you’re here for. The giant monsters fight each other a bunch and then team up to fight Mecha-Godzilla; and there’s some funny dialogue interspersed with it. This is nominally a sequel to a series of films starring both monsters, but I hadn’t seen any of the earlier ones and it isn’t particularly necessary.
Decider

7 Shows Like ‘The 100’ To Watch if You Loved the Sci-Fi Series

Just over a year ago, The 100 began airing its seventh and final season on The CW. Now, seven years and 100 (yes, exactly 100) episodes later, the entire sci-fi series can be watched, rewatched, and remembered on Netflix. That, however, may not be enough for some diehard fans of the hit apocalyptic drama. If you’re feeling a The 100-shaped void in your streaming habits this time around, you’re not alone! The bad news is that the series isn’t coming back anytime soon, but the good news? We may have a few shows to cure your itch for more high-stakes sci-fi drama.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

6 Movies Like The Call You Must See

‘The Call’ (or simply known as ‘Call’) is a South Korean thriller film directed by Lee Chung-Hyun. It tells the story of two women living in different time periods whose fates are entwined by a mysterious telephone that allows them to communicate with each other across time. What seems like an unlikely friendship quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse. The film received an overwhelmingly positive reception upon release and has been praised for its fast-paced, gasp-inducing, and high-tension scenes.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

7 Shows Like The Expanse to Watch While You Wait for Season 6

The Expanseis by far one of the best shows on TV right now, which makes accepting the fact that it's ending in the near future even more difficult. The fifth season of Amazon's sci-fi drama ended dramatically, with Bobbie (Frankie Adams) succeeding in her mission to rescue Naomi (Dominique Tipper), the shocking death of Alex (Cas Anvar), and a mysterious entity destroying a Martian vessel.
MoviesComicBook

What If…? Creator Says the Marvel Studios Animated Series Is Like “Watching One of the Movies”

What if... you could watch the animated version of a live-action Marvel Studios movie? What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios, is like "watching one of the movies," says series creator A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia). Like the anthology comic book series of the same name, What If...? puts a twist on the characters and stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: in one episode, it's Peggy Carter (voice of Hayley Atwell) who is empowered by the Super Soldier Serum to become Captain Carter; in another, T'Challa (voice of Chadwick Boseman) of Wakanda becomes the legendary outlaw Star-Lord.
TV ShowsChannel 3000

Loper Report: Best movies and TV shows to watch this week

A lot of us spent Memorial Day weekend enjoying the sunshine, but with this warm up on the way, the movie theater might be a good place to cool off. Our Wil Loper gives us the inside scoop on what to watch. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
MoviesTelegraph

19 best films to watch at cinemas now - and new movie releases for 2021

Cinemas across the UK re-opened their doors to the public on May 17, for the first time since last year. There are still safety restrictions in place, including social distancing and the use of masks (keep up to date with the latest rules here), but the cultural world is roaring back to life. In this guide, our critics pick the summer's must-see films, screening from May to August.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Lego Masters, Kim's Convenience

The best things to watch on TV this week are about as wide-ranging as you can get. You want a powerful documentary about an important social issue? Changing the Game on Hulu. You want some stand-up comedy from one of today's best? Bo Burnham: Inside on Netflix. You need a movie to keep the kids happy? Raya and Last Dragon will be free for Disney+ subscribers. You want to spend the rest of the night hiding under the covers? The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on HBO Max. If you can't find something to watch this week, that's on you, pal.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

It’s not easy being a fan. The deeper you’re invested in a film, show, or artist, the more likely you are to be let down. That’s not to sound cynical, but as any stan will admit, it’s the name of the game. One friend compared being a Kanye fan to having a really crappy boyfriend — when he lets you down, it’s devastating (I can think of one particularly disheartening TMZ interview) but when he comes through for you (or releases a great album) it forgives a multitude of sins. On the TV side, committing to a show is a major time investment and when characters go rogue or the writers do them a disservice, it can feel like a waste.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

How to watch Cruella - where can you stream the new Disney movie?

If you want to watch Cruella but aren't keen on the idea of visiting theaters yet, don't worry about braving the outdoors - you can stream Cruella online through the Disney Plus streaming service right now. More specifically, existing members can buy a digital pass called 'Premier Access' that lets them see the movie for a small fee.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the best on Amazon Prime ASAP

Only one sci-fi franchise could get away with destroying the planet at the very beginning of its story, and not making that a big twist. In the immortal Douglas Adams best-known novel — and the adaptations it inspired — Earth is obliterated to make way for an interstellar highway — and things only get weirder after that.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

10 Best Documentaries About Horror Movies You Should Watch

Home Movies 10 Best Documentaries About Horror Movies You Should Watch. In 1984, Terror in the Aisles was released to theaters by Universal Pictures. It is the oldest entry to make this list of documentaries about horror movies. The film was a unique entity, in that its plot aspired to...
Moviesheraldweekly.com

The 12 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Whether you’re hungover, sick, going through a break-up, or just exhausted at the end of a long day, sometimes you just want to watch a film that can take you away from your life for a while and then bring you back feeling warm and fuzzy. But when you’re in such a mood, it can be hard to face the wall of unfamiliar movies screaming out at you as you scroll through Netflix. If you’ve ever started blankly at the screen after having watched a dozen trailers that just don’t feel right for your delicate mood, I feel you. I’ve been there too. And at the time, I remember fervently wishing that someone could just point me in the direction of the exact kind of movie I was craving. While that didn’t happen for me, my struggle did eventually lead me to some killer feel good films. So, to prevent you from having to grind your way through the Netflix catalogue like I did, I’ve put together a list of the 12 best warm and fuzzy films you’ll find on Netflix today.
Inverse

You need to watch the greatest dystopian movie ever for free online ASAP

When it comes to sci-fi, it doesn’t get more influential than this 1927 silent film. One of the most well-regarded movies ever made — and widely considered a cornerstone of the genre in film — it’s been adapted and reimagined countless times over the decades. That includes a 1984 version from Italian music producer Giorgio Moroder featuring a soundtrack with songs by Freddie Mercury and Pat Benatar, along with an anime retelling written by Akira director Katsuhiro Otomo.