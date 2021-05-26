newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

D.C. Statehood Is Within Congress’s Power But Must Be Done Right

By Bryan H. Wildenthal
jurist.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan H. Wildenthal, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, discusses the implications of granting Washington D.C. statehood... Critics of the D.C. Statehood Bill, that passed the House on April 22, rightly object that it cannot properly override the 23rd Amendment (“the Amendment”) to the Constitution. The House Bill creates utterly unnecessary problems under the Amendment by proposing a greatly reduced “District”, encompassing the White House, the Capitol and Supreme Court buildings, and the National Mall.

www.jurist.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Voting Rights#Cia#Constitutional Amendment#Constitutional Rights#Democrats#The White House#Republicans#The Biden Administration#The Supreme Court#African Americans#Article Iv#Senate#Authority#House Bill#National Guard#Douglass Commonwealth#Continental Congress#Pentagon#Cia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Would a constitutional amendment be required to make the District of Columbia a state?

At a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on March 22, the ACLU filed testimony contending that Congress, with presidential approval, could alone establish the District of Columbia as the country’s 51st state. At the same hearing, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, took a differing view, saying that making D.C. a new state would require constitutional changes.
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Van Hollen pushes for D.C. statehood vote

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is pressing for a Senate vote on D.C. statehood. Van Hollen pressed the D.C. statehood issue on the Senate floor on Tuesday. A statehood measure giving Washington D.C. two U.S. senators and a member in the House of Representatives has passed the U.S. House.
Congress & Courtswashingtoninformer.com

Five Senators Speak Up for D.C. Statehood

Five U.S. senators spoke Tuesday on the chamber floor in support of passing a bill to make D.C. the union’s 51st state. Sen. Thomas Carper (D-Del.), who authored the Washington D.C. Admission Act of 2021, served as the first of the five lawmakers, all Democrats, on his legislation. “This is...
PoliticsPost-Star

Letter to the editor: D.C. statehood must be stopped

Regarding legislation to shrink Washington D.C. to a handful of federal buildings and create a 51st state from the remaining area, Democrats are using an unconstitutional scheme to rig congressional elections and gain two additional U.S. senators from a constituency that voted 92% for Biden. Granting statehood violates the U.S....
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Congress must find bipartisan support for Jan. 6 commission

The other night's 252-175 bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 35 Republicans voting "yea," was expected and extremely welcome, but the 50-50 Senate will once again provide sturdy opposition to forming a Jan. 6th investigative commission. The last thing most GOP pols in Washington want is the...
Congress & Courtswashingtoninformer.com

Norton Praises Senate Dems for Killing Amendment Opposing D.C. Statehood

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Friday praised Democrats on the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration for recently defeating an amendment opposing D.C. statehood. During the May 11 markup session for the For the People Act — which encompasses procedures to make voting easier and more convenient for citizens, limiting the influence of corporate and political action committee money in elections and ensuring fair elections — Republicans tried to insert an amendment that would have changed findings in the bill from supporting D.C. statehood to opposing it, Norton said.
Maryland StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Harris opposes D.C. statehood, prefers making Washington part of Maryland

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, opposes D.C. statehood preferring Washington become part of Maryland. Harris — who represents the Eastern Shore — wants Washington to be retroceded into Maryland. The District was previously part of Maryland before the creation of the capital city. That echoes the sentiments of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Intercept

The Right-Wing Web Lobbying for Puerto Rican Statehood

During a House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing last month, held to debate two competing visions for determining Puerto Rico’s future, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., denounced the “single most egregious example of colonialism” in Puerto Rico: the Financial Oversight and Management Board. Created by the federal government in 2016 to police Puerto Rico’s budget, the board has imposed sweeping austerity and privatization to secure payments for the vulture funds that have bought up the territory’s debt. According to Torres, the board “represents a cardinal sin against the sovereignty and self-determination of Puerto Rico.”
U.S. PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Column: Republicans need Jan. 6 commission

It’s been a given that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Another filibuster, another stain on nation

Until last week, the most depressing filibuster in American history was South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond rambling for 24 hours and 18 minutes in hopes of killing a civil rights bill. He took just one bathroom break in all that time, yielding the floor for a few minutes so another...
U.S. PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Commentary: Congress must make Biden’s vision for the oceans come true

Ocean conservation was once a goal for Democrats and Republicans alike. In Congress, they collaborated to ensure that U.S. fisheries would be sustainably managed, to protect imperiled marine creatures by banning the use of driftnets and shark finning, and to set aside large areas of the ocean for special protection. While he was president, George H.W. Bush designated six National Marine Sanctuaries, more than during any previous administration, and President Bill Clinton convened America’s first National Oceans Conference. President George W. Bush used the Antiquities Act to establish what was then the largest marine protected area in the world, Papahanaumokuakea, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. And President Barack Obama quadrupled the extent of protected U.S. waters.
Presidential Electionarkvalleyvoice.com

State-level Republicans Continue Assault on Voting Rights

The United States of America is a democracy — more correctly, a representative republic. This means that the right to vote isn’t just a right — it is the sacred duty of every citizen to participate in the selection of our leaders and the direction of the laws that govern us. On this day when we honor those who have fought and died for our democracy, we should consider what this means.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Congress must act on wildfire prevention funding

If you want an idea of just how dysfunctional Congress is today, take a look at its record on wildfire prevention. It's inconceivable that Congress has largely failed to act on one of the West's most pressing issues. California's senators and representatives must not let another year pass without making a serious investment in wildfire prevention.
Presidential ElectionCNET

New party for anti-Trump Republicans? Here's what is happening

Frustrated by the direction the Republican party has taken since nominating Donald Trump as its presidential candidate, a group of of Republican leaders is pushing to "rededicate" the GOP to its founding ideals. Led by Republican and independent leaders, the group put out a public declaration titled A Call for American Renewal. More than 150 leaders have joined.
Congress & CourtsYankton Daily Press

Congress Must Deal Directly With Jan. 6

The ugly insurrection that occurred on Jan. 6 in Washington — inside the hallowed halls of Congress itself — is not going away. It cannot be spun and distorted into a useless fog of conflicting allegations. It must not be used as a bludgeoning political tool, but it also must...
U.S. PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: Republicans threaten American democracy

A recent Letter to the Editor asserted that the actions of liberal, progressive, Democrats have put America’s constitutional democracy in imminent danger of being replaced by a socialist/communist model. I guess that writer was telling us to pay no attention to the fact that the Republican Party continues to pay homage to an imbecilic, sociopathic, fascist who incited an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election.
ElectionsLas Vegas Sun

Voting rights must be defended

Barriers to democratic participation are an accepted reality for Native American communities and other vulnerable populations with less dependable access to transportation, voting locations and official identification. But much like other minority populations in the state, the need for our community to have our voices heard in elections could not be clearer. Nevada’s Native community is a force for reform, leadership and equitable policymaking.