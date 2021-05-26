newsbreak-logo
Why Did QQQ Options Traders Purchase Almost $3M Of Puts?

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) was trading relatively flat Wednesday on very low volume. Despite not showing substantial signs of weakness, a number of institutions purchased a considerable number of puts, betting over $2.99 million the QQQ Trust Series is either headed lower or they're unsure and wanted to hedge bullish positions. This could be due to the following two possibilities:

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

#3m#Qqq#Nasdaq Stock Market#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Apple Inc Lrb#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Amzn#Qqq Trust Series 1#Gamestop Corporation#Gme#Invesco Qqq Trust Series#3m#Traders#Market Price#Retail Investors
