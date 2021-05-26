newsbreak-logo
Cleveland police search for shooter in deadly shooting in city’s Forest Hills neighborhood

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No arrests have been made for a shooting that a left a 23-year-old man dead in the city’s Forest Hills neighborhood. Police responded shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday to the 400 block of East 123rd Street to reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. A short time after, Cleveland Clinic police informed dispatch that a man arrived at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with multiple gunshots to the body, according to a report by Cleveland police spokeswoman, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

