Texas State

Texas deputies file lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, assault during 'bachelor party' sting operations

By Robert Kaufman
jurist.org
 5 days ago

Three current and former deputies of the Harris County, Texas, Constable's Office, Precinct-1 filed a lawsuit Monday against their supervising officers alleging civil rights claims of sexual harassment, sexual battery, and retaliation, as well as loss of bodily integrity. The complaint alleges that Constable Alan Rosen, Assistant Chief Chris Gore,...

www.jurist.org
