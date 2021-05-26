There May Be a Fireworks Shortage This Fourth of July!

A brand new business will be opening up in Lawton, Fort Sill a little later this week. Coming up on Friday, June 4th (06-04-21) Roam Office Space will officially be opening it's doors and ready for business. The ribbon cutting ceremony with the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for this Friday at 3:00pm and everyone's welcome to attend. It's great to see new businesses opening up in Lawton and companies moving to town. After the past year with the COVID-19 pandemic I think we were all wondering how things would work out and if we'd see a return to normal and places opening back up. Not to mention new businesses coming to Lawton. It's been a crazy and tough year or so, but it's starting to look a lot better!