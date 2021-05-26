Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Senator Inhofe Wants To Mental Health Training For Police

By Kelso
Posted by 
Z94
Z94
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a wild round-we-go type story, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe seems to be leading a continued charge to see that every police officer be trained to deal with mental health issues in the line of their public service. His announcement came just a week after a man who announced he had mental health issues in OKC was shot and killed by responding police. It's not clear who's original idea this was, but Inhofe is pressing for $7.5million to be available to Oklahoma police departments to make this happen.

z94.com
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Kendra Horn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#The Senate#Public Health#Okc#Law Enforcement Training#Officer#Crisis#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Mental HealthTimes-Herald

Facing mental health crises

Police reform remains top of mind for many in the U.S., and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is proposing a common-sense way forward. This month, he announced he would reintroduce a pair of bills aimed at averting police confrontations with people who suffer with mental illness. The legislation calls for more mental health services and additional police training.
Burbank, CAmyburbank.com

Senator Anthony Portantino Speaks on the Importance of Mental Health Awareness

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and myBurbank.com Devin Herenda shares some articles highlighting the topic. Senator for the 25th State District, Anthony Portantino, is representing Burbank by making progressive moves through his mental health legislation initiatives. Mental health is a subject that hits close to home for Portantino. His...
Utica, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Mental Health Issues On The Rise Locally, Utica Police To Provide Support

The Neighborhood Center is introducing a pilot program between the Center’s Mobile Crisis Awareness Team and the Utica Police Department. One Crisis Counselor/Program Coordinator and one UPD officer will be on duty and available Monday through Friday, from 10:00AM to 6:00PM. They’ll respond to law enforcement calls relating to mental health issues coming into the UPD.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Mental Health First Aid Training with Guthrie County Extension

Guthrie County ISU Extension encourages anyone wanting to learn more about mental health issues, to participate in a training course. The Mental Health First Aid program is an eight-hour certification course that will teach you to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training will also give you resources to contact and provide initial support to someone who might be suffering from a mental health or substance abuse illness.
Mental HealthThe Manhattan Mercury

Editorial: Dealing with mental health crises requires social workers as first responders and more police training

Police reform remains top of mind for many in the U.S., and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is proposing a commonsense way forward. This month, he announced he would reintroduce a pair of bills aimed at averting police confrontations with people who suffer with mental illness. The legislation calls for more mental health services and additional police training.
Springfield, ILhoiabc.com

Illinois Senate approves proposal for mental health excused absences

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Senators passed a proposal Thursday that could allow students to use excused absences for mental health reasons. Sponsors hope this proposal can help people recognize the legitimacy of mental health issues and finally address the stigma they carry. Under this bill, students could take up to five days off for mental health or behavioral issues.
Congress & Courtsladailypost.com

Senators Ben Ray Luján, Rob Portman Introduce Resolution To Recognize May As Mental Health Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) introduced a bipartisan resolution to recognize May as National Mental Health Awareness Month. Earlier this month, Congressional Mental Health Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Grace F. Napolitano (D-CA-32) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY-24) introduced companion legislation in the House...
Medina, MNhometownsource.com

Embedded social worker to help Medina Police with mental health crisis calls

The city of Medina has an opportunity to link with six other agencies to contract with an embedded social worker to assist police departments with mental health crisis calls. The Medina City Council, Tuesday, May 4 directed city staff to work with other participating agencies to prepare a contract to hire a social worker. The other agencies are Corcoran, South Lake Minnetonka, Deephaven, Orono, Minnetrista and Wayzata. Estimated cost is $8,500 per year for each agency, if all of them decide to participate.
NFLkhn.org

Senators Pursue Funding Boost To Tackle Mental Health Emergencies

A bipartisan bill seeks to move mental health crisis responses away from police. Meanwhile, debate about mental health continues after Naomi Osaka quit the French Open, and the Washington Football Team has hired its first full-time psychologist. A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators are pushing for legislation to support local...
Mental Healthoakwoodohio.gov

Oakwood Public Safety Department Receives Training Focusing on Mental Health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, statistics show that approximately 20% (51.5 million) of U.S. adults experienced a mental health condition in 2019, and it is estimated that 10 percent of all law enforcement calls for service involve a person with a mental illness. In an effort to equip every officer with the necessary skills to safely and effectively do their job, the Oakwood Public Safety Department has implemented a series of trainings in 2021 focusing on mental health.
Linden, NJRenna Media

Linden Police Captain Recognized for Work with Mental Health Community

Captain Williams Recognized as Coordinator of the Year. Captain Abdul Williams of the Linden Police Department was recently honored as the 2020 New Jersey CIT-NJ Coordinator of the Year. This award acknowledges not only his work as Linden’s Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator, but also his extensive work organizing Union County’s CIT-NJ program. Captain Williams is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) and has served as an organizer, promoter, and presenter at CIT classes in Union County and throughout New Jersey since 2011; his work has been instrumental in ensuring community support and participation in the CIT program, as well as in managing the growth and sustainability of CIT-NJ as a successful community program.
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

May is Mental Health Month

In the United States, mental health services remain disproportionately inaccessible to many people of color. As May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, now is the perfect time to learn about mental health issues among people of color and resources available to them. To do so, we turn...
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Grant brings teen mental health training to Ayersville students

AYERSVILLE — The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and at Ayersville Local Schools, mental health is something taken very seriously. In 2019, Ayersville staff took part in Youth Mental Health First Aid training, in cooperation with the Four County ADAMhs Board. The program is designed to teach adults how to recognize signs and symptoms of mental health struggles, and how to help.
Burlington, MAWicked Local

Burlington police given $500K for mental health outreach

Chief Michael Kent recently announced the Burlington Police Department will receive a $500,000 Cummings Foundation grant that will support the Burlington Mental Health Initiative for the next decade. The grant money will allow the Department to:. Hire a part-time Problem Solving Analyst who will gather, analyze and share information regarding...