The Goodyear Blimp “Wingfoot Three” Was in Lawton Yesterday!

If you looked up while outside yesterday (05-24-21) afternoon you may have seen the Goodyear Blimp "Wingfoot Three" flying around Lawton, Fort Sill. The iconic airship came to town on it's way to Goodyear's Akron, Ohio headquarters for scheduled maintenance. We were lucky enough to have a stopover on the way. It flew all over town and landed at the Lawton Regional Airport. Several people were able to get videos and photos, watching it land and lift off. After a quick visit and overnight stay "Wingfoot Three" ended up leaving earlier this morning (05-26-21) to continue it's trip to Akron. Maybe we'll see it again on it's return trip to it's home base in Carson, California. It would be great to see it again soon! *Fingers crossed*