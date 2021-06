The Congress on Saturday decried the recall of the West Bengal Chief Secretary by the Centre, alleging it was an “unpardonable” attack on the Constitution and federalism that will create anarchy in the country. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the “abrupt, malicious and unilateral” recall of the West Bengal’s chief secretary by the Modi Government has shocked the conscience of the entire nation. This is a double whammy when viewed in light of the fact that the chief secretary was granted an extension for three months by the Modi Government itself as recently as four days ago, he said, and called it a death knell for federalism.