Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevard, NC

Maureen Copelof In The Run For Brevard Mayor

transylvaniatimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaureen Copelof, a Brevard City Council member, has announced her candidacy for mayor of Brevard. "I'm running for mayor because I love and believe in this town, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished," she said. "However, it is essential that we focus, plan and act to ensure that Brevard grows responsibly in ways that offer opportunity and quality of life for all residents. To do this we must focus on sustaining and increasing a strong, diversified economy, with well-paying jobs; aggressively work to develop affordable and workforce housing; continue to upgrade our infrastructure; and protect our natural environment and community character."

www.transylvaniatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brevard, NC
County
Transylvania County, NC
State
North Dakota State
Transylvania County, NC
Government
Brevard, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Land Use#Infrastructure#Vice Mayor#Board Chair#Brevard City Council#U S Navy#Hca#The Mission Health System#Railroad Depot Park#Aauw#The Executive Committee#Environ#Transylvania Garden Club#Vice Chair#Building Community#Workforce Housing#Well Paying Jobs#Community Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Housing
News Break
NAACP
Related
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Rotary Club Of Pisgah Forest

For its May 19 meeting the Rotary Club of Pisgah Forest’s guest speaker will be our own president-elect Dr. Rik Emaus who will discuss the current state of Transylvania County youth, how the Pisgah Forest Rotary Club Youth Service programs are helping to address their issues, and opportunities to partner with other community stakeholders via the emerging Transylvania County Youth Support Collaborative (CYSC).
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Brevard Academy Names New Director

The Board of Directors of Brevard Academy: A Challenge Foundation Academy has announced that Ryan Hinkleman has been named the new school director. He will begin working at the school on May 24 alongside acting director Ted Duncan. According to a press release from the school, Hinkleman, an Ohio native...
Raleigh, NCFort Worth Star-Telegram

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Cradle of Forestry reopens to the public

First-graders from Shining Rock Classical Academy visited The Cradle of Forestry — marking the first school field trip to the Cradle in more than a year. The Cradle of Forestry is an outdoor education and interpretive site in Pisgah National Forest, just over the Haywood County line in Transylvania County. It was closed to the public in 2020, and only recently reopened to visitors.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Students Show Many Ways 'Democracy Rocks'

Democracy Project Transylvania held its fourth annual "Democracy Rocks" projects presentation and awards night Tuesday evening in Thomas Hall on the Brevard Music Center campus. This year's theme was "Speak Out Young Americans: How Can You Make Your Voice Heard." Earlier in the year, Democracy Project had nine speakers –...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

SCORE To Host Virtual Meeting On Adding Value To A Business

Transylvania County SCORE and partners will present a live workshop with four financial professionals who have extensive experience with people misunderstanding how to add value and keep value in their business. The average small business owner rarely understands what their business is worth, either for themselves personally, in retirement or to a potential buyer.