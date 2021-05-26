Maureen Copelof In The Run For Brevard Mayor

Maureen Copelof, a Brevard City Council member, has announced her candidacy for mayor of Brevard. "I'm running for mayor because I love and believe in this town, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished," she said. "However, it is essential that we focus, plan and act to ensure that Brevard grows responsibly in ways that offer opportunity and quality of life for all residents. To do this we must focus on sustaining and increasing a strong, diversified economy, with well-paying jobs; aggressively work to develop affordable and workforce housing; continue to upgrade our infrastructure; and protect our natural environment and community character."