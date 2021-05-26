newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Tennessee governor signs alternatives to incarceration, re-entry success bills into law

By Cassie Maas
jurist.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Governor Bill Lee signed two major criminal justice reform bills into law Monday. The Alternatives to Incarceration Act, which replaces the Tennessee Community Act of 1985, places a cap on the duration of probation. It is meant to help local governments find alternatives to prison. The Re-Entry Success Act decreases the amount of time between parole hearings and creates mandatory supervision programs for individuals released from prison. The act is also supposed to make it easier for former convicts to apply for licenses, certificates or registration.

